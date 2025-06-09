Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shah Ismayil Opera Performed At National Carpet Museum As Part Of Opera Days

2025-06-09 02:05:43
(MENAFN- AzerNews) As part of the“Opera Days” project organized by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, fragments from the opera Shah Ismayil by renowned Azerbaijani composer Muslim Magomayev were performed at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Azernews reports via Azertag that the performance was dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the composer's birth.

The cast featured Honored Artists Teyyar Bayramov (Shah Ismayil), Jahangir Gurbanov (Aslan Shah), Ilaha Afandiyeva (Gulzar), Arzu Aliyeva (Arabzangi), and Eliahmad Ibrahimov (Abu Hamza), along with soloist Mahir Taghizade (Vizier).

The production was directed by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev. The choir was led by Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, with Roza Salimova serving as concertmaster. The performance featured musical accompaniment on the tar by Honored Artist Elkhan Mansurov.

