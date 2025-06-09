JK Cement Breaks Ground In Kashmir, Acquires 60% Stake In Saifco Cements

JK Cement currently has a grey cement capacity of 24.34 MnTPA, along with 1.12 MnTPA of white cement and 1.33 MnTPA of wall putty capacity, making it one of India's leading cement producers. The move into J&K strengthens its foothold in northern India and supports the central government's vision for infrastructure-led development in the Union Territory.

The partnership is expected to act as a catalyst for industrial investment in the Valley, inviting interest from other national players seeking to tap into the region's economic promise.

JK Cement's ₹150 crore acquisition of a majority stake in Saifco Cements not only boosts its capacity and northern India presence but also marks a transformative moment for Jammu & Kashmir's industrial landscape. With sustainability, employment, and empowerment at the core, the joint venture paves the way for a stronger, self-reliant Valley.

