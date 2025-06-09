Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
JK Cement Breaks Ground In Kashmir, Acquires 60% Stake In Saifco Cements

JK Cement Breaks Ground In Kashmir, Acquires 60% Stake In Saifco Cements


2025-06-09 02:04:12
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Strategic Expansion in the North

JK Cement currently has a grey cement capacity of 24.34 MnTPA, along with 1.12 MnTPA of white cement and 1.33 MnTPA of wall putty capacity, making it one of India's leading cement producers. The move into J&K strengthens its foothold in northern India and supports the central government's vision for infrastructure-led development in the Union Territory.

The partnership is expected to act as a catalyst for industrial investment in the Valley, inviting interest from other national players seeking to tap into the region's economic promise.

JK Cement's ₹150 crore acquisition of a majority stake in Saifco Cements not only boosts its capacity and northern India presence but also marks a transformative moment for Jammu & Kashmir's industrial landscape. With sustainability, employment, and empowerment at the core, the joint venture paves the way for a stronger, self-reliant Valley.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09062025000215011059ID1109650256

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search