Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan Starrer Earns THIS On First Sunday

Thug Life Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan's film is struggling at the box office, failing to touch the ₹50 crore mark in four days. Day 4 collection figures are out.

Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life has been in theatres for four days. Despite the pre-release buzz and controversies, the film's box office performance appears to be faltering. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has not even crossed the ₹50 crore mark in four days. Trade analysts believe Thug Life may struggle to recover its production costs. Meanwhile, the Day 4 collection figures are out, indicating a weak performance even on Sunday.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life Collection

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life faced significant controversy before its release. Statements made by the actor regarding language sparked protests, resulting in the film not being released in Karnataka.

In terms of box office performance, the movie has earned ₹36.90 crore in four days at the Indian box office, well below expectations. It opened with ₹15.5 crore on its first day. However, earnings dropped by half on the second day, bringing in ₹7.15 crore. The third day saw a slight improvement with ₹7.75 crore, but the fourth day's collection was a disappointing ₹6.50 crore.

Despite a stellar cast, a strong storyline, and positive reviews, Thug Life failed to capitalize on the weekend and underperformed significantly.

About Thug Life

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life was released worldwide on June 5. This Tamil-language gangster action drama marks the reunion of director Mani Ratnam and superstar Kamal Haasan, decades after their iconic film Nayakan (1987).

Co-written by Haasan and Ratnam, the film is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. Thug Life features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.