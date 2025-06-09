Srilankan Airlines Plans To Double Fleet By 2030
Dhaka: SriLankan Airlines intends to expand its fleet by adding two more aircraft before the end of this year, according to Chairman Sarath Clement Ganegoda in an interview with agency.
He also disclosed that the airline has presented a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to the government, detailing its short-, medium-, and long-term objectives.
“In the short term, we're focused on driving cash flow and profitability, which is essential for long-term sustainability,” he explained.“In the medium to long term, we're aiming for stability and growth-doubling the fleet and expanding our route network.”
Ganegoda emphasized that the airline has already identified and prioritized several new routes and is committed to building an organization that its 6,000 employees-and an additional 900 in catering-can be proud of.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment