Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srilankan Airlines Plans To Double Fleet By 2030


2025-06-09 01:09:51
Dhaka: SriLankan Airlines intends to expand its fleet by adding two more aircraft before the end of this year, according to Chairman Sarath Clement Ganegoda in an interview with agency.

He also disclosed that the airline has presented a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to the government, detailing its short-, medium-, and long-term objectives.

“In the short term, we're focused on driving cash flow and profitability, which is essential for long-term sustainability,” he explained.“In the medium to long term, we're aiming for stability and growth-doubling the fleet and expanding our route network.”

Ganegoda emphasized that the airline has already identified and prioritized several new routes and is committed to building an organization that its 6,000 employees-and an additional 900 in catering-can be proud of.

