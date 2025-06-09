Mimi & Co Launches New Reusable Menstrual Disc, Expanding Its Freedomflow Period Care Range

Meet the Mimi® disc - our reusable menstrual disc that replaces 1,600 tampons, lasts 5 years, and makes period care feel easy.

- Aami MillsCANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned for its award-winning range of premium modern cloth nappies and reusable period products , Australian-owned brand Mimi & Co is proud to announce the launch of its most exciting innovation yet: the MimiReusable Menstrual Disc . Building on the brand's existing expertise in reusable period care since 2020, the Mimidisc by Mimi & Co is the newest addition to their FreedomFlowrange, which represents a gold standard in menstrual health and comfort. Designed to empower those who menstruate to reclaim comfort, confidence, and control during their cycles, the MimiDisc is more than a product... it's a solution.Mimi & Co has spent years listening to thousands of customers express frustration with disposable tampons, menstrual pads, and uncomfortable menstrual cups. These frustrations often centered around unreliable leak protection, discomfort, environmental guilt, and a lack of inclusivity in product design. Determined to fill this gap, Mimi & Co developed a product that is soft, reliable, and refreshingly easy to use. The result? The Mimidisc - a thoughtfully engineered menstrual disc made from ultra-soft, medical-grade silicone, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection and an easy period experience.“The Mimidisc is the product I wish I had 15 years ago” says Aami Mills, Founder and Director of Mimi & Co.“It's soft, secure, and genuinely user-friendly, even for people who've never used a reusable menstrual product before. We've built trust through our award-winning Mimicloth nappies and Mimimenstrual pads, and now we're bringing that same quality and customer care back to the world of menstrual discs."The MimiDisc: Designed to Fit YouThe menstrual disc space is growing rapidly, but many options fall short when it comes to fit, comfort, or usability. The Mimidisc was created to solve these problems. Mimi & Co conducted extensive research and real-world testing with a diverse group of those who menstruate - from first-time users to long-time reusable advocates, and used their feedback to refine every aspect of the disc.Key Features of the MimiDisc:- Crafted from ultra-soft, medical-grade silicone for comfort and flexibility- Comes in two sizes to accommodate different anatomies and cervix heights- Holds up to 30ml of fluid (or 6 tampons worth)- Worn for up to 12 hours, including overnight- No suction required! Ideal for those sensitive to pressure or with pelvic floor conditions or those with an IUD- Tab feature for easy removal- Includes a discreet storage case, microwave-safe steriliser cup, and cotton travel pouch- Reusable for up to 5 years, and of course backed by a 5-year warrantyThe Mimimenstrual disc rests comfortably just under the cervix and tucks behind the pubic bone. This anatomical positioning helps reduce pressure and discomfort, making it more accessible for users with low cervixes, tilted uteruses, or pelvic sensitivity. A Mimidisc is ideal for those who haven't found success with other internal products due to stiffness or improper fit.Real People. Real Periods. Real Performance.At Mimi & Co, product development never happens in a vacuum. Since 2020, the brand has been a trusted leader in reusable period care, and the Mimidisc was the natural next step. The development process involved hands-on feedback from real users across different life stages, flow types, and body shapes. The result is a product that meets people where they are, whether that's their first period or their hundredth."After using Menstrual cups and never been comfortable changing to the disc was the best decision I made. After reading the instructions on my first use, I instantly knew this was a game changer. How Flexible and soft they are for the ideal comfort I completely forget that I was even on my period.This product for definitely created with care and comfort in mine. Definitely worth the purchase" says one user.Designed in Australia. Backed by Experience.The Mimidisc is designed and owned by an Australian team that knows reusable period care inside and out. Each disc ships in recyclable packaging and includes a complete care kit, not just the disc, but everything you need to clean it, store it, and take it on the go. The included instruction booklet has been praised for being genuinely useful and designed to build confidence.The Mimidisc officially joins the FreedomFlowproduct range, Mimi & Co's dedicated line of reusable menstrual products. This includes the brand's best-selling Mimireusable period pads and curated bundles for every stage of the menstrual cycle.Why It Matters: The Numbers Don't Lie- An individual who menstruates will use between 10,000 and 11,000 disposable products in their lifetime.- That equates to approximately 130kg of non-biodegradable waste per person.- The average lifetime cost of disposable period products exceeds $9,000.- The Mimidisc retails for $59.99 and replaces the need for 1,600+ tampons, making it a high-impact solution for both wallet and planet.In just one year, a Mimidisc can save users over $230 in disposable costs alone.Protecting Innovation: A Trademarked DesignMimiis a registered trademark of Mimi & Co. This is especially important in a growing category where knockoffs and misleadingly brands can cause confusion.Where to Find your Mimidisc:The MimiReusable Menstrual Disc is available now at products/mimi-co-reusable-menstrual-discIt will also be stocked through select Australian retailers, boutiques, and eco-conscious e-commerce stores nationwide.Mimi & Co is actively welcoming wholesale inquiries and media interest as it expands its distribution channels. With its trusted reputation in the cloth nappy and reusable period care market, the brand is excited to help more people access sustainable menstrual products without compromise.ABOUT MIMI & COFounded in Canberra, Australia, Mimi & Co is an award-winning woman-founded brand committed to creating beautifully designed, high-performing reusable care products. Since 2020, the company has built a loyal following through its Mimimodern cloth nappies, reusable Mimimenstrual pads, and commitment to customer care, ethical sourcing, and long-term value. Mimi & Co believes that small changes create meaningful impact, for families, communities, and the planet.

The Mimi Menstrual Disc by Mimi & Co is the newest addition to our FreedomFlow period care range 🩸

