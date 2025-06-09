Ameesha Patel Birthday Special: 7 Evergreen HITS Of Actress You Must Watch
Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has spent 25 years in the industry, acting in 27 films. However, only 7 managed to cross the ₹10 crore mark at the box office.
1. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)
Earnings: ₹44.28 crore
This blockbuster, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the Bollywood debut of both Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan.
2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)
Earnings: ₹76.88 crore
This all-time blockbuster, directed by Anil Sharma, starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.
3. Humraaz (2002)
Earnings: ₹16.59 crore
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this average-performing film starred Ameesha Patel alongside Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna.
4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
Earnings: ₹27.86 crore
This flop film, directed by Ketan Mehta, featured Aamir Khan, Ameesha Patel, and Rani Mukerji.
5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Earnings: ₹49.10 crore
This semi-hit film starred Ameesha Patel along with Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan.
6. Race 2 (2013)
Earnings: ₹100.45 crore
This semi-hit, directed by Abbas-Mustan, featured a star-studded cast including Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ameesha Patel.
7. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023)
Earnings: ₹525.45 crore
Directed by Anil Sharma, this all-time blockbuster starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma.
Apart from these 7 films, Ameesha Patel's other 20 movies didn't even reach the ₹10 crore mark.
