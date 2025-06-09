Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ameesha Patel Birthday Special: 7 Evergreen HITS Of Actress You Must Watch

2025-06-09 12:01:16
Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has spent 25 years in the industry, acting in 27 films. However, only 7 managed to cross the ₹10 crore mark at the box office.

1. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000)

Earnings: ₹44.28 crore

This blockbuster, directed by Rakesh Roshan, marked the Bollywood debut of both Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan.

2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Earnings: ₹76.88 crore

This all-time blockbuster, directed by Anil Sharma, starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

3. Humraaz (2002)

Earnings: ₹16.59 crore

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this average-performing film starred Ameesha Patel alongside Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

4. Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Earnings: ₹27.86 crore

This flop film, directed by Ketan Mehta, featured Aamir Khan, Ameesha Patel, and Rani Mukerji.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Earnings: ₹49.10 crore

This semi-hit film starred Ameesha Patel along with Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan.

6. Race 2 (2013)

Earnings: ₹100.45 crore

This semi-hit, directed by Abbas-Mustan, featured a star-studded cast including Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ameesha Patel.

7. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023)

Earnings: ₹525.45 crore

Directed by Anil Sharma, this all-time blockbuster starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma.

Apart from these 7 films, Ameesha Patel's other 20 movies didn't even reach the ₹10 crore mark.

MENAFN09062025007385015968ID1109650125

