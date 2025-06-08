Watch: Jordan Crown Prince Celebrates With Team After Historic World Cup Qualification

There were unprecedented scenes at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in neighbouring Oman on Thursday, June 5.

As Muslims prepared to celebrate the blessed occasion of Eid Al Adha, Jordan had more reasons to rejoice as they rewrote a slice of history.

The Hashemite Kingdom qualified for the World Cup for the first time.

Ali Olwan, the 25-year-old striker fired a hattrick as Jordan defeated hosts Oman 3-0. The victory moved them to 16 points. And their ticket to next year's showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico was confirmed after South Korea's 2-0 win against Iraq in Basra.

The top two teams in each of the three Asian groups go straight to the World Cup, while those finishing third and fourth - the UAE and Qatar hold those slots in Group A - enter a fourth round of qualifiers.

As Jordan celebrated this stellar achievement, no one was more happier than the team's "12th man", who has been the squad's pillar of support.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein, an avid football lover, was in the stands to support the team.

He later met the team following the match and the love, affection and respect was evident as the cheered the Crown Prince.

Later, the Crown Prince cut a cake with the team onboard Royal Jordanian Airlines, the country's flagship carrier.

And on Friday, Prince Hussein and the squad touched down in Jordan where they were received by Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah.

Prince Hussein later took to Instagram where he posted a video which contained footage chronicling Jordan's footballing journey and he wrote: "After a long journey, the dream is now a reality. This is for every Jordanian who believed in the dream."

Ahead of the game, the Crown Prince shared a heartwarming Instagram story of his daughter Princess Iman wearing the team's jersey, according to Roya News.