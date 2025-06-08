MEXC Unveils New Launchpad Featuring BTC To Kick Off BTC Trading Month

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While many launchpads promise community access, most have evolved into tiered, opaque systems where venture capitalists, influencers, and VIPs secure favorable allocations - leaving regular users with scraps. MEXC's new launchpad model challenges this status quo by removing lotteries, VIP tiers, and preferential pools. Instead, it introduces a fully transparent, contribution-based allocation mechanism that puts retail users and large investors on equal footing.

"The spirit of launchpads has been lost in recent years," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "We're bringing it back - by making early-stage investing truly community-first again."

Participation in the MEXC Launchpad is open to everyone . Users can directly subscribe to project offerings using USDT or other designated tokens. Allocations are distributed on a purely proportional basis, with simple tasks, point farming, or influencer-driven campaigns involved.

There are two primary models available: full subscription, where tokens are allocated directly based on the invested amount, and oversubscription, where allocations are shared proportionally among participants when demand exceeds supply. Building on this structure, participants will also be able to subscribe to tokens at discounted rates below the expected market price, increasing their potential upside. MEXC Launchpad is not limited to early-stage projects; it will also provide access to premium, well-established tokens with strong fundamentals and market appeal.

The first subscription event under this new model will feature Bitcoin (BTC), marking a high-trust starting point. The subscription period will run from June 6 to June 20 and includes exclusive offers tailored to different user segments. New users will be able to purchase BTC at a discount of up to 90%, with individual allocations ranging from 5 to 55 USDT, and a total pool capped at 4 BTC. Existing users will receive a 20% discount, with allocation limits set between 25 and 250 USD1, and a total cap of 3 BTC. To further encourage participation, a referral rewards program offers 5 USDT for each new user referred, up to a maximum of 100 USDT per participant.

MEXC Launchpad will focus on selecting high-quality projects, particularly in trending and high-growth sectors such as Real World Assets, AI, and the TON ecosystem. Each project is evaluated in collaboration with MEXC Ventures, which provides further support and funding to help innovative ideas scale.

Most significantly, no venture capital or KOL pools exist within MEXC Launchpad. All allocations happen on-chain, using a transparent algorithm based solely on each user's actual contribution. This removes the structural favoritism that has plagued traditional launchpads.

"We believe innovation should be accessible to everyone," MEXC's Jin said. "You shouldn't have to be a whale, influencer, or VC to get early access to good projects. Our goal is to level the playing field and empower all users to access high-quality projects at favorable terms. With the new Launchpad, we're making it easier for real users to engage with real innovation, without the usual barriers or preferential treatment."

As the crypto market continues to heat up, MEXC Launchpad offers something rare: a chance for everyday users to participate in the next wave of innovation, without being pushed aside by insiders.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

How to Sign Up on MEXC

