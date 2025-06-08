French Open 2025 Final: How Did Carlos Alcaraz Save Championship Point To Win 5-Set Epic Over Jannik Sinner?

A thrilling battle for Roland Garros glory unfolded as the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner engaged in a pulsating showdown of power, tactical brilliance, and endurance in the French Open 2025 men's singles final on Sunday, June 8.

The crowd at the Court Philippe-Chatrier has witnessed an electrifying spectacle of modern tennis between two young stars at their finest. Sinner kicked off the French Open final by winning the opening set, followed by a victory in the second set, and was one set away from clinching his maiden Roland Garros triumph. Until the final, Sinner did not lose a single set, and many expected that he would he would seal the title in straight sets,

However, Carlos Alcaraz spoiled Sinner's plan. The Spaniard was not willing to give up without a fight as he clinched the third set to push the final into the fourth set. The fourth set witnessed a thrilling battle between Alcaraz and Sinner as both were locked in intense rallies, refusing to give an inch, constantly changing the momentum of the title clash.

Alcaraz pulled off a miraculous comeback

The fourth set was far more exhilarating compared to the previous three sets, as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pushed each other to the absolute limit with relentless baseline exchanges, breathtaking winners, and nerve-wracking break points. In the ninth game, Sinner was leading 0-40 and was just one point away from winning the championship, but Alcaraz pulled off something unbelievable, leaving the crowd in awe.

Alcaraz saved three consecutive match points with fearless shot-making and concluded the third set with 7-6 and took the match into the deciding set. In the tiebreak, the Spaniard won seven points to three, demonstrating nerves of steel and a champion's mentality, completely turning the tide of the match and setting up a dramatic fifth set with the French Open title hanging in the balance.

In the fifth and final set, Carlos Alcaraz sealed his victory and clinched his second consecutive French Open title. Alcaraz was leading 6-5 in the deciding set and a game away from defending his crown. But Jannik Sinner was willing to give up as he fought back valiantly to hold serve, forcing yet another nerve-racking tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Carlos Alcaraz dominated Jannik Sinner as he won 10 points to 2, sealing the championship with a stunning forehand winner down the line and collapsing to the clay with joy

With his second consecutive French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz became the second player after his idol and Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal to clinch two back-to-back Roland Garros triumphs.

Carlos Alcaraz maintains a 5-0 record in Grand Slam finals

Moreover, Alcaraz is yet to lose a Grand Slam final. Previously, the 22-year-old reached the finals of the French Open last year, Wimbledon in 2023 and 2024, and US Open in 2022, winning all of them - maintaining a perfect 5-0 record in Grand Slam finals - and further cementing his status as the heir to Nadal's clay-court legacy and a dominant force in modern tennis.

With a perfect 5-0 record at Grand Slam finals, Carlos Alcaraz joined Swiss tennis star Roger Federer in an exclusive list. Alcaraz became the second player in the Open era to win the five Grand Slam finals on the trot, joining Roger Federer, who won the first seven titles between 2003 and 2006, showcasing rare dominance on tennis's biggest stages.

Alcaraz will feature in Wimbledon, where he will aim to defend his title for the second time in a row and continue his remarkable Grand Slam run as the dominant force in men's tennis.