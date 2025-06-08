Lee Jae-Myung Foreign Policy Shift Alienates Allies, Stirs Rivals

MENAFN - Asia Times) Early moves by South Korea's new president suggest a sharp ideological turn, reshaping tieswith allies and raising questions about strategic priorities.

On June 6, South Korea observed Memorial Day – a solemn national holiday honoring those who died in military service, particularly during the Korean War (1950–1953). The day traditionally includes expressions of gratitude toward South Korean, US, and UN forces who defended the nation's democracy.

President Lee Jae-myung's first Memorial Day address, however, drew attention for what it

omitted. There was no mention of fallen Korean or allied troops. Nor was there any reference to North Korea or its military threat – a marked shift from former President Yoon Suk-yeol's speeches , which consistently warned against provocations from Pyongyang and emphasized defense readiness.

Instead, Lee focused his message on building a“peaceful nation,” avoiding any acknowledgment of current North Korean threats.

Then, in a baffling departure from the day's solemn purpose, Lee used the occasion to

condemn Japanese colonial rule in the early 20th century. He vowed to eliminate a longstanding Korean saying:“Three generations suffer for resisting colonial rule, while three generations thrive by collaborating with it” – a reference to the generational hardship faced by independence fighters, contrasted with the prosperity of collaborators.

“That expression must disappear forever,” Lee declared .“And sacrifices made for the country must be properly rewarded.”

While Lee's message may appeal to national pride, his comments felt strikingly out of place. March 1, the anniversary of Korea's 1919 independence movement, is already a national

holiday devoted to honoring resistance against Japanese occupation. In fact, March 1 is one of only five designated national holidays in South Korea and carries even greater symbolic weight than Memorial Day. Whereas Memorial Day is solely a public holiday, March 1 holds dual status as both a national and public holiday.