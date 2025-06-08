Devland Academy Brings Free Coding And Innovative Learning To Every Child

Having Fun Learning AI with DevLand

DevLand Academy launches free coding classes and an arcade-empowering kids with tech skills for finance, AI, and more. Every child gets a chance!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Folks, today we have the opportunity to announce something remarkable. DevLand Academy, an organization dedicated to empowering our next generation through accessible technology education, is opening its doors to offer free coding classes for every child-because when we invest in our kids, we invest in our collective future.

As founder Michael Kessler rightly says, "Every child deserves a chance-an equal shot to learn, grow, and create. I was one of those kids who felt left out, misunderstood, and overlooked. So I built DevLand Academy to ensure no child ever has to feel that way again."

DevLand Academy's free coding classes are more than just lines of code-they're a ticket to unlocking potential. Students of all ages and backgrounds will gain hands-on experience through interactive lessons, dynamic exercises, and gamified content that keeps learning engaging and relevant.

But we didn't stop there. At DevLand, we're not just teaching code-we're teaching essential life skills like finance, entrepreneurship, and innovative concepts such as Reinforcement Learning (RL), artificial intelligence, and robotics. Fresh content is continuously added, ensuring kids stay excited about learning.

And there's more! Students can sharpen their new skills and put them into practice at the DevLand Arcade-an immersive environment where creativity meets real-world application. Whether it's developing games, building virtual simulations, or testing their coding prowess, kids can experiment, innovate, and confidently bring their ideas to life.

In short, DevLand Academy is committed to breaking barriers and building bridges. No child should be denied a shot at success because of where they come from or their family's financial situation. That's why our classes are entirely free and accessible to everyone.

As I've often said, change won't come if we wait for someone else to bring it. At DevLand Academy, we're building that change-one line of code, one curious mind, one empowered child at a time.

About DevLand Academy

DevLand Academy, founded by Michael Kessler, is dedicated to democratizing education through free and engaging online classes. Covering coding, finance, artificial intelligence, and much more, the Academy's innovative approach ensures children everywhere have access to opportunities that prepare them for success in our digital age.

