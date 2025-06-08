403
Gemini Files For IPO, Signals Crypto's Push Into Mainstream Finance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to an official statement released on June 6, 2025.
The move comes as digital asset companies seek to take advantage of improved market conditions and rising investor interest in the sector.
Gemini's filing follows the successful public debut of Circle , a stablecoin issuer, whose shares surged nearly 264% in their first days of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Circle's IPO raised $1.1 billion after selling 34 million shares, and its stock price jumped from $31 to $113 in less than two days.
This strong performance has encouraged other crypto firms to consider public listings, hoping to tap into the same wave of investor enthusiasm.
Gemini has not disclosed details about the number of shares it will offer or the expected price range.
The company's IPO will proceed only after the SEC reviews its submission and if market conditions remain favorable.
The confidential nature of the filing, allowed under U.S. securities law, means that Gemini can prepare for its listing without revealing sensitive information to competitors.
Founded in 2014, Gemini has positioned itself as a major player in the U.S. crypto market. The company was valued at $7.1 billion in a 2021 funding round.
It offers trading and custody services for over 70 cryptocurrencies. Gemini employs hundreds of staff, though it has reduced its workforce in response to market downturns.
The company has faced regulatory challenges. In 2023, the SEC investigated Gemini's“Earn” program, alleging the sale of unregistered securities.
Gemini resolved the matter and settled a $5 million lawsuit with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
These actions cleared significant regulatory hurdles, allowing Gemini to focus on its public listing.
To prepare for the IPO, Gemini hired Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as financial advisors. This signals a serious approach to attracting institutional investors and integrating more deeply with traditional capital markets.
The timing of Gemini's IPO filing aligns with a shift in U.S. political and regulatory attitudes. The current administration has shown greater openness to digital assets, which has reduced uncertainty and encouraged investment.
Analysts view this as a turning point that could bring more crypto companies into the public market. Gemini's IPO, if completed, would mark a significant step for the company and the broader crypto industry.
It would increase transparency, attract more oversight, and provide new capital for growth. This development reflects a broader trend: digital asset firms are moving closer to mainstream finance, seeking legitimacy and stability after years of volatility.
