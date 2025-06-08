Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xbox Full-Screen Experience On The Cards: Microsoft And Asus Collab Pays Off, Here's All About It


2025-06-08 03:19:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two of the world's top tech giants, Microsoft and Asus , joined hands to develop not one, but two Xbox Ally handhelds, which will give users a full-screen experience, along with a new kind of gaming experience. Both of them are part of the Project Kennan initiative that includes thorough development into newer gaming consoles, making them handheld-friendly and reducing the complexity of the Windows platform.

One of them is the White ROG Xbox Ally handheld device, which is designed for a standard 720p gaming experience. Then comes the all-powerful black ROG Xbox Ally, which is equipped to support a 900p to 1080p gaming experience.

Both of them share a similar screen size and resolution, but the black is more powerful than the white, especially because of its build and gaming support. It also matches the ROG Ally and Ally X, which also have the same 7-inch 1080p screen along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

(This story is under development. Please come back for more information.)

