Watch: Sheikh Hamdan Rides Abra On Eid Al Adha Weekend

It's not every day that you see a member of the Dubai royal family aboard a public transport. As the city continues to celebrate the Eid Al Adha long weekend, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum surprised followers by taking a ride on an abra and sharing a glimpse of it with his followers on social media.

Sheikh Hamdan, popularly known as Fazza, posted a video of his abra ride on his Instagram story, much to the delight of his 17 million followers.

He seemed to be traveling across the Dubai creek to the Al Seef market in the abra, one of the oldest forms of transport in the city. He also shared visuals of spices and traditional food items being sold at the market in old Dubai.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE often regales his followers on social media with snapshots from his life. He has been sharing snippets from his Eid Al Adha celebrations with his family, especially his kids.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video here:

In one heartwarming post , Sheikh Hamdan is seen with his youngest child, daughter Hind, who was born on March 22 this year.

The Crown Prince is actively involved in Dubai's public transport initiatives, including expanding the Dubai Tram, promoting sustainable transport, and developing new infrastructure like flying taxis.

The fourth generation of traditional abras were unveiled in February this year by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in a move that aims to upgrade the city's marine transport network.