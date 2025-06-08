Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rwanda Pulls Out Of ECCAS

Rwanda Pulls Out Of ECCAS


2025-06-08 02:29:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kigali: Rwanda announced its departure from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), citing what it described as 'repeated violations of its rights as a member and the organization's failure to adhere to its founding principles'.

Rwandan ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the country's government sees no point in continuing membership in an organization that no longer adheres to its principles and no longer performs its assigned role.

The ministry indicated that the 26th Ordinary Summit of the organization, held Saturday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, was a decisive turning point in this decision, after Rwanda's right to hold the rotating presidency of the regional block, in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VI of the ECCAS Treaty, was ignored.

ECCAS is a regional cooperation organization founded in 1983 and comprises 11 Central African countries, including Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, the Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Sao Tome and Principe.

MENAFN08062025000063011010ID1109649501

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search