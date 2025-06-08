Rwanda Pulls Out Of ECCAS
Kigali: Rwanda announced its departure from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), citing what it described as 'repeated violations of its rights as a member and the organization's failure to adhere to its founding principles'.
Rwandan ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the country's government sees no point in continuing membership in an organization that no longer adheres to its principles and no longer performs its assigned role.
The ministry indicated that the 26th Ordinary Summit of the organization, held Saturday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, was a decisive turning point in this decision, after Rwanda's right to hold the rotating presidency of the regional block, in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VI of the ECCAS Treaty, was ignored.
ECCAS is a regional cooperation organization founded in 1983 and comprises 11 Central African countries, including Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, the Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Sao Tome and Principe.
