Ukrainian Forces Repel Three Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Sector
"Over the past day, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike, carried out three airstrikes using eight guided aerial bombs, deployed 124 kamikaze drones, and shelled Ukrainian defensive positions 665 times. The enemy also attempted three assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Zapadne," the statement said.Read also: Russian army lost over 996,000 soldiers in Ukraine war
According to the report, Ukrainian forces eliminated 61 Russian personnel in the past 24 hours, destroyed 108 pieces of weaponry and military equipment, and demolished 99 enemy shelters.
