Governor Gavin Newsom On The Federal Government Taking Over The California National Guard
LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need.
The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery.
This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.
Governor Gavin Newsom
