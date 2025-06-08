Governor Gavin Newsom On The Federal Government Taking Over The California National Guard

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.

LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need.

The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery.

This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.

Governor Gavin Newsom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.