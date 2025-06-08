Kerala Electrocution Death: 15-Year-Old Anandhu Laid To Rest As Nilambur Drowns In Sorrow

Malappuram: The body of Anandhu, the tenth-grade student who died of electrocution after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence, was laid to rest in Vazhikkadavu. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to relatives and kept for public viewing at Christ King Higher Secondary School, Manimooli, and his home. Friends and teachers paid tearful tributes to Anandhu, fondly called as Jithu. The public viewing at home will be completed soon. An entire village is coming to the house. As Anandhu departs, leaving behind his dreams and aspirations, an entire village mourns.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has stated that the fatal setup was created by a private individual who stole electricity from a single-phase KSEB line. Police have taken two men-Vinesh and Kunjumuhammed-into custody. The trap had been set up to hunt wild boars for their meat. Vazhikkadavu police have registered a case of unintentional homicide.

Death turns political

Police investigation revealed that the student, Anandhu, died of electrocution from a trap set by a poacher. The accused, Vineesh, has been arrested. Meanwhile, Minister Saseendran alleged that the incident was a deliberate act of sabotage in view of the Nilambur by-election. CPM State Secretary MV Govindan said that the accused's phone records should be examined. The UDF came out against AK Saseendran's statement. KPCC President Sunny Joseph said that the minister's statement was misinformation and should be withdrawn and apologized for.

Vazhikkadavu Panchayat Vice President Regi said that Minister AK Saseendran's allegation was baseless.“The UDF is not one to profit from death. Anandhu was also a student he taught. Forest minister's statement is absurd,” he added.