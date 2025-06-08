Adnan Sami, December Avenue, Gloc-9 To Headline Musical Extravaganza In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Malek Sellini | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Iconic artists from the Philippines and India are set to take center stage for the inaugural World Music Festival '25 this July.

The festival will be held at Aspire Ladies Hall, with performances starting at 8pm on both July 3 and July 4, 2025.

The first day will see Filipino pop band December Avenue, known for their soul-stirring melodies, followed by rapper Gloc-9, who will electrify the crowd with his heartfelt anthems that have defined a generation.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami, hailed as the Sultan of Soulful Music, will be the star performer on the second night.



For those unfamiliar with these renowned artists, here's a brief introduction:

Performing in Doha for the first time, December Avenue gained significant recognition when their song 'Bulong' was the sole entry to Billboard Philippines' Top Philippines Songs chart. They were also named Spotify Philippines' most-streamed artist in 2019, surpassing global icons like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Filipino rap icon Gloc-9 is celebrated for his powerful lyrical message and his ability to engage a crowd, maintaining a strong connection with fans throughout his 30-year career. He plans to perform at this festival in honor of his recent comeback.

On the second night, all lights will be on legendary Adnan Sami who will be the sole performer. The multiple award-winning Indian artist will serenade music lovers in Qatar with some of his greatest hits including 'Lift Karadey' and 'Tera Chehra'.

Whether you're a long-time fan or just discovering these artists, this festival offers a unique chance to discover new genres and take part in an exciting musical experience like no other!

Tickets are priced at QR149, QR175 and QR199 across different categories and can be purchased on Platinum list and Q-tickets .