Legendary Peking To Paris Motor Challenge Passes Through Azerbaijan For 2Nd Time

MENAFN - AzerNews) One of the world's most thrilling car rallies, the international Peking to Paris Motor Challenge, is passing through Azerbaijan for the second time in its storied history,reports.

The classic car rally is being held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, and the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The Peking to Paris Motor Challenge is a true endurance test for iconic 20th-century vehicles and their crews. Over the course of 37 days, participants will drive 14,500 kilometers across 12 countries. The race began on May 17 at the Great Wall of China, with the route crossing through China, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan before reaching Azerbaijan.

Car enthusiasts in Baku had the chance to view these rare vintage vehicles up close during a public exhibition held at the National Seaside Park, near the "Seven Beauties" fountain. Among the highlights were the rally's oldest participant - a 1917 American LaFrance Type 10 - and the newest, a 1984 Toyota Hilux.

On June 9, the Azerbaijan leg of the rally will officially begin in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Drivers will travel through some of the country's most scenic regions, including Gobustan, Shamakhi, and the Aghinohur-Jeyranchol plains, before concluding the Azerbaijani stage in the city of Qakh. A total of 55 vintage cars are participating in this segment of the race.

On June 10, the teams will leave Azerbaijan and continue their journey through Georgia and Turkiye. From there, the rally will pass through Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Austria, and Switzerland, with the final destination set for France.

The Peking to Paris rally was first held in 1907 and is passing through Azerbaijan for only the second time in its history.