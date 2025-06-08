Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Potential At Seoul International Travel Fair
According to the information, SITF is one of South Korea's leading tourism exhibitions, serving as a dynamic platform for global travel professionals to network, explore emerging industry trends, and promote destinations worldwide.
Azerbaijan is being represented by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, alongside Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and five local tourism partners. Visitors to the national stand are being introduced to the country's rich cultural heritage, traditional cuisine, and eco-tourism opportunities.
Special focus is being placed on promoting the tourism potential of the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions. Additionally, an awareness campaign is being conducted within the framework of the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty."
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to South Korea, Ramin Hasanov, also visited the national pavilion to show support for the country's tourism promotion efforts.
