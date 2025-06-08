403
Kuwait Crowne Prince Congratulates Saudi King On Success OF Hajj Season
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, congratulating him on the success of the Hajj (greater pilgrimage) season.
His Highness the Crown Prince lauded the huge effort by the Kingdom's leadership in facilitating the pilgrimage of millions from across the globe who came to Makkah to perform this sacred ritual, commending the Saudi authorities for using the latest in technologies and services to aid pilgrims.
He praised the efforts of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud -- governor of the
Makkah region and head of the Hajj central committee - and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef Al-Saud -- Minister of Interior and head of the supreme Hajj committee -- for their endless efforts to facilitate Hajj for pilgrims.
He also wished the leadership of Saudi Arabia and people evermore success and prosperity.(end)
