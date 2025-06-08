Cathay Pacific's Maiden Flight Between Hong Kong, Rome Takes Off

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific made its return to Italy's capital on June 5 with the launch of its non-stop flight between Hong Kong and Rome. ​

Operating three times per week on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, Cathay Pacific's new Hong Kong-Rome service is being operated by Airbus A350-900 aircraft, offering 38 flat-bed seats in Business, 28 seats in Premium Economy and 214 in Economy.

Rome is Cathay Pacific's second destination in Italy, joining the airline's existing daily return flights to Milan. The airline also operates flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Paris and Zurich in Europe.

The new summer seasonal service is the fourth new destination to join Cathay Pacific's global network so far in 2025, as the Cathay Group nears 100 passenger destinations around the world.

So far this year, Cathay Pacific has launched new passenger services to four destinations, including Hyderabad, Dallas-Fort Worth, Urumqi and now Rome. Meanwhile, low-cost carrier HK Express has launched services to Sendai, Nha Trang, Ishigaki, Komatsu, Changzhou and Yiwu already in 2025.

Customers travelling from Europe can connect to the Cathay Group's extensive network of destinations in Asia-Pacific and beyond, including 22 destinations in the Chinese Mainland served by Cathay Pacific and HK Express.

T