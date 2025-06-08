Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Shot At Rally

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Miguel Uribe Turbay, a Colombian senator and potential right-wing candidate for the 2026 presidential election, was shot three times during a political event in Bogotá. He is currently in critical condition in a hospital.

Authorities have arrested one suspect connected to the shooting, while investigations continue to identify any additional perpetrators involved in the attack.

Following the assassination attempt, a group of Colombian citizens gathered outside the hospital in Bogotá where Senator Uribe Turbay is being treated, protesting against the country's left-wing government.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a direct threat to democracy. He also criticized what he called the“violent rhetoric” coming from senior officials in Colombia's leftist administration.

The incident has heightened political tensions in Colombia, raising concerns about violence targeting political figures ahead of the upcoming elections.

Experts warn that such attacks could undermine democratic processes and escalate political polarization in Colombia. Security measures for candidates may need urgent reassessment to ensure their safety.

International observers and governments are closely monitoring the situation, calling for thorough investigations and accountability to protect democratic institutions in Colombia.

