Dubai: Are Tenants Allowed To Make Temporary Changes In Rental Property?

Question: I'm renting a two-bedroom apartment in Dubai , and my two children currently share one of the rooms, I would like to divide their shared room into two separate spaces. I understand that structural modifications are generally not allowed in rental properties here. However, would it be legally allowed to install a non-permanent partition , like a gypsum board divider, that doesn't affect the apartment's structure? Please advise on the legality of this and whether any permissions are required for this type of modification.

Answer: In Dubai, tenants are prohibited from making any changes or carrying out maintenance work in a rental property without first obtaining approval from the landlord and the relevant authorities, including but not limited to Dubai Civil Defence. This is outlined in Article 19 of Law No. 26 of 2007, which regulates the relationship between landlords and tenants in the emirate. The law states:

“A tenant must pay the rent on its due dates and must maintain the Real Property in a good condition as a reasonable person would maintain his own property. Without prejudice to the tenant's obligation to carry out any restoratio that is agreed upon or which is customary for tenants to undertake, the tenant may not make any changes or carry out any restoration or maintenance works in the Real Property without obtaining the permission of the landlord and the necessary licences from the competent official entities.”

Additionally, if a tenant makes changes that compromise the property's safety or cause irreparable damage, the landlord may seek eviction even before the lease term ends. This is in accordance with Article 25 (1) (e) of Law No. 33 of 2008 Amending Law No. 26 of 2007 Regulating the Relationship Between Landlords and Tenants in Dubai.

“Where the tenant makes any change to the Real Property that endangers its safety in a manner that makes it impossible to restore the Real Property to its original state; or causes damage to the Real Property as a result of his deliberate act, or his gross negligence by failing to exercise due caution and care or allowing others to cause that damage."

Based on the mentioned provisions by law, while you may want to divide the room with a non-permanent partition, you should get prior approval of the landlord and the competent government authorities, including but not limited to Dubai Civil Defence.

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: Readers may e-mail their questions to: ... or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.