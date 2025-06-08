Sharjah: New Power Plant To Reduce Summer Outages, Boost Electricity Supply

Residents of Al Hoshi and nearby areas in Sharjah can now expect a more reliable electricity supply, even during the peak summer months, due to a major infrastructure project by the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa).

The newly inaugurated Al Hoshi power plant, built for Dh23 million, is now fully operational and is set to reduce power outages by strengthening the electricity network, the authority noted.

With summer around the corner - when energy demand soars due to air conditioning and cooling systems running at full capacity - SEWA said it has taken a proactive step to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. The 33/11 kV plant is equipped with the latest technology to improve efficiency and support the growing number of homes and businesses in the area.

"This plant is a crucial step in enhancing our electricity transmission and distribution networks, ensuring that residents receive the best possible service without interruptions," said Eng Hamad Al-Tunaiji, director of the Power Transmission Department at Sewa.

The project is part of a broader vision led by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, to continuously improve the emirate's infrastructure and provide a better quality of life for all residents.

More power and water projects

The Al Hoshi power plant is just one of the many infrastructure developments Sewa has completed. The authority has been upgrading electricity networks at 133 locations, reducing power disruptions across the emirate.

In Kalba, six major lighting projects worth Dh24.4 million have been completed, making roads safer and neighbourhoods brighter. Meanwhile, SEWA has added over 3,200 new water connections this year to serve growing residential and commercial areas.

"These improvements mean fewer power cuts, better lighting, and stronger water supply for thousands of residents across Sharjah," Al-Tunaiji added.

Other major projects are also in the pipeline. This year, six more lighting projects in Kalba will be completed, further enhancing safety and urban development.

In the water sector, Sewa is launching a massive Dh50 million expansion of its network in Kalba to meet the rising water demand. Additionally, a new desalination plant in Hamriyah will soon produce 90 million gallons of water per day, securing a sustainable water supply for residents.