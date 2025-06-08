Eating Dark Chocolate, Drinking Tea Aid Lower Blood Pressure, Improve Cardiovascular Health: Study

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: A new study has found that drinking tea and eating dark chocolate can benefit cardiovascular health and lead to a reduction in blood pressure.

Published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the study stated that natural compounds known as Flavan-3-ols, found in chocolate, tea, apples, and grapes can help lower blood pressure.

The study was based on data from 5,205 individuals, some of whom suffered from cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, and diabetes, along with healthy individuals, with researchers concluding that Flavan-3-ols are effective in reducing blood pressure.



It emphasized that incorporating foods rich in Flavan-3-ols into a balanced diet could offer significant health benefits and improve blood pressure, particularly after consuming dark chocolate or tea consistently for a relatively long period-estimated between four to eight weeks.

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Head of Department of Clinical and Experimental Medicine in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences in the University of Surrey, Christian Heiss, one of the study's authors, explained that the study sample showed that blood pressure could be reduced in individuals who consumed two to three cups of tea, or one to two servings of dark chocolate, or two to three tablespoons of cocoa powder, or two to three apples, or a combination of smaller amounts of these items along with other fruits such as grapes, pears, and berries.