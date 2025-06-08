BMTC Bus Accident In Bengaluru: One Dead, 12 Injured After Crash Near Metro Pillar

Bengaluru: A tragic bus accident took place near Mylasandra in Kengeri on Friday night, leaving one person dead and twelve others injured. The accident occurred around 8:30 PM when a BMTC bus crashed into a metro pillar after the driver reportedly lost control.

Deceased identified as Bidadi resident

The deceased has been identified as Jayaram (57), a resident of Bidadi in Ramanagara district. He was among the passengers rushed to a local hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Brake and steering failure suspected

Preliminary reports indicate that the BMTC bus, which was en route from Market to Bidadi, lost control due to suspected brake and steering failure. As a result, the vehicle veered off course and collided head-on with a metro pillar.

Multiple passengers critically injured

At least 12 individuals, including the driver and conductor, sustained injuries in the collision. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and continue to receive treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police investigation underway

A case has been registered at the Kengeri Traffic Police Station, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. Authorities are looking into the technical condition of the bus and possible lapses in maintenance.