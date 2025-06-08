Iphone 17 May Support 50W Wireless Charging With New Magsafe Charger: Report

With the next MagSafe charger, Apple seems to be preparing for a significant advancement in wireless charging. Apple may soon fulfill your fantasy if you've ever wanted your iPhone to charge more quickly without requiring a wire. The business is getting ready to deploy improved MagSafe chargers that can offer up to 50W of wireless power, which is more than three times the existing MagSafe standard, according to fresh regulatory filings.

Despite having essentially the same appearance as their predecessors, the chargers' internal components could represent the biggest advancement in wireless charging that Apple has ever provided.

Apple to release MagSafe chargers?

A3502 and A3503, two unpublished MagSafe charging stations, were recently discovered in Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) database. According to listings first published by 91Mobiles, these new pads appear to be constructed slightly differently, namely in the length of their braided wires, which are one meter for A3502 and two meters for A3503.

Putting cosmetic resemblances aside, compliance is the key distinction. According to the filings, these new chargers are compatible with the soon-to-be Qi2.2 wireless charging standard, which the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is anticipated to formally release soon.

Even if you're not planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17, there's good news. These new MagSafe chargers are expected to maintain backwards compatibility with older models, reportedly supporting every iPhone from the iPhone 11 through to the iPhone 16.

What else can you expect from Apple?

The NCC certification is a clear indication that a launch may be on the horizon, maybe in time for the anticipated iPhone 17 introduction later this year, even if Apple has not yet made a formal announcement regarding these new MagSafe pads.

For the time being, Apple customers should anticipate quicker, more intelligent, and more effective charging soon. Additionally, the newest MagSafe technology could be worth the update if you're sick of waiting hours for your battery to reach 100%.