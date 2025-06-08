Russian Army Lost Over 996,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War
The Russian army also lost 10,911 (+7) tanks, 22,748 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 28,892 (+42) artillery systems, 1,410 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,183 (+2) air defense systems, 414 (+1) aircraft, helicopters – 337 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 39,651 (+158), cruise missiles – 3,315 (+7), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 51,225 (+146), special equipment – 3,911 (+3).
Read also: War update: 155 clashes on frontline, nearly 320 Russian troops neutralized in Pokrovsk secto
The data is being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 7, as of 22:00, there were 155 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.
