Hero Xoom 160 Deliveries Delayed, Now Expected By Augustseptember 2025
Hero MotoCorp's highly anticipated premium maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160, was officially launched in India in January 2025. It was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.
The Xoom 160 boasts an aggressive, muscular design with features like a tall windscreen and a unique split LED headlamp. The single-piece seat ensures comfort for long rides. It's positioned as a direct competitor to the Yamaha Aerox 155.The Xoom 160 is powered by a 156cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 14.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. With a weight of 142 kg, it offers a balanced ride. It delivers approximately 40 kmpl, making it practical for daily commutes.Priced at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter comes with modern features including alloy wheels, disc brakes with ABS, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and keyless ignition. Hero aims to provide a premium experience.Despite the hype, the scooter's release faced delays. Bookings initially opened but were later halted due to supply chain issues. As of now, Hero plans to commence customer deliveries between August and September 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment