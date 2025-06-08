Hero Xoom 160 Deliveries Delayed, Now Expected By Augustseptember 2025

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Hero MotoCorp's Xoom 160 premium maxi-scooter was launched in January 2025, but customer deliveries have been delayed. Deliveries are now expected to commence between August and September 2025.

Hero MotoCorp's highly anticipated premium maxi-scooter, the Xoom 160, was officially launched in India in January 2025. It was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

The Xoom 160 boasts an aggressive, muscular design with features like a tall windscreen and a unique split LED headlamp. The single-piece seat ensures comfort for long rides. It's positioned as a direct competitor to the Yamaha Aerox 155.

The Xoom 160 is powered by a 156cc liquid-cooled engine delivering 14.6 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic transmission. With a weight of 142 kg, it offers a balanced ride. It delivers approximately 40 kmpl, making it practical for daily commutes.Priced at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the scooter comes with modern features including alloy wheels, disc brakes with ABS, a digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and keyless ignition. Hero aims to provide a premium experience.Despite the hype, the scooter's release faced delays. Bookings initially opened but were later halted due to supply chain issues. As of now, Hero plans to commence customer deliveries between August and September 2025.