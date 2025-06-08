Border Guards Show Destruction Of Enemy Assault Group On Motorcycles And Buggies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram , publishing a video, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, enemy groups on motorcycles and buggies tried to break through to the defenders' positions at high speed.

“These attempts to break through are happening around the clock. The occupiers are trying to use speed and surprise to disorient Ukrainian defenders and strike at fortifications. However, the element of surprise is not working-border guards are demonstrating cool composure, accuracy, and technological superiority,” the agency notes.

As reported by Ukrinform, five combat clashes took plac between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops near Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Vovchanski Khutory, and in the direction of Kutkivka in the Kharkiv region over the past day.