At Least 40 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In Western Iraq
The Directorate of Health in Anbar province said, the victims had consumed contaminated meat, served at the restaurant. It warned that the number of cases could rise as more people seek medical treatment.
Authorities seized food items from the premises for laboratory testing, the statement said, adding that, the probe was being conducted in coordination with local security forces.
“If the test results confirm negligence or violations of health regulations, legal measures will be taken against the establishment,” the health department said.
The incident occurred during the Eid al-Adha holiday, a major Islamic festival, widely celebrated across Iraq and the Muslim world.
The holiday, marked by communal prayers, family gatherings, and the traditional sharing of meat from sacrificed animals, heightens concerns over food safety, due to increased consumption and large-scale meals.– NNN-NINA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment