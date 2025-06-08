At Least 40 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In Western Iraq

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jun 8 (NNN-NINA) – At least 40 people were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning, in the western Iraqi city of Fallujah, prompting authorities to shut down a local fast food restaurant, health officials said, yesterday.

The Directorate of Health in Anbar province said, the victims had consumed contaminated meat, served at the restaurant. It warned that the number of cases could rise as more people seek medical treatment.

Authorities seized food items from the premises for laboratory testing, the statement said, adding that, the probe was being conducted in coordination with local security forces.

“If the test results confirm negligence or violations of health regulations, legal measures will be taken against the establishment,” the health department said.

The incident occurred during the Eid al-Adha holiday, a major Islamic festival, widely celebrated across Iraq and the Muslim world.

The holiday, marked by communal prayers, family gatherings, and the traditional sharing of meat from sacrificed animals, heightens concerns over food safety, due to increased consumption and large-scale meals.– NNN-NINA