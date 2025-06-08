Serbian Defense Technology Leader PR-DC Partners With American Military Contractor Raven Advisory To Establish Joint Drone Manufacturing Venture In The United States

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Belgrade, Serbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2025) - PR-DC, Serbia's leading multicopter drone manufacturer, and Raven Advisory, a North Carolina-based defense contractor founded by former Green Beret special operations veteran Sheffield Ford, have announced the formation of a strategic joint venture to manufacture military-grade drones in the United States. The new entity, named "USAT," will produce PR-DC's advanced multicopter drone systems for military applications across global markets.







The partnership agreement was signed in Belgrade last week by PR-DC co-founder and president Zeljko Mitrovic and Sheffield Ford, founder and CEO of Raven Advisory. They were accompanied at the press conference by Milos Petrasinovic, co-founder and aerospace engineer at PR-DC. This marks PR-DC's first major publicly confirmed international business arrangement and represents a significant expansion of both companies' operational capabilities.

Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, PR-DC will retain full ownership of its intellectual property, including all proprietary components, solutions, and software technologies. The Serbian company will continue its existing manufacturing operations in Serbia while simultaneously establishing production capabilities in the United States through the new partnership.

Raven Advisory will provide comprehensive financing and establish manufacturing, testing, and demonstration facilities at their 2,700-acre private training facility in North Carolina. The American company will also serve as the exclusive sales and distribution partner for PR-DC's military drone solutions, not only within the United States but across international markets.

The joint venture will initially focus on manufacturing PR-DC's flagship IKA-BOMBER drone system, which has been specifically designed to meet U.S. Department of Defense standards and NATO ammunition specifications.

Zeljko Mitrović, the main visionary behind PR-DC, said: "PR-DC has established itself as a premier developer and manufacturer of advanced multicopter drone systems, with a particular focus on military applications. The company's flagship product, the IKA- BOMBER, represents a breakthrough in universal drone platform design. Built with a modular concept, the system can be adapted for numerous applications and mission requirements. The drone is engineered to NATO standards and utilizes predominantly Western-sourced components, ensuring compatibility with international defense procurement requirements. PR-DC's commitment to excellence is demonstrated through its comprehensive testing protocols, including cold weather testing, vibration testing, and extensive field trials. The company's engineering team has invested significant time and resources in identifying and resolving potential issues through rigorous testing and retesting procedures, ensuring reliability in demanding operational environments."

Sheffield Ford of Raven Advisory noted that what sets PR-DC apart from competitors is its ability to deliver not just hardware, but complete operational solutions. As he said, while many companies can produce individual components, PR-DC has demonstrated the capability to deliver integrated systems that can accurately deploy multiple munitions from aerial platforms under real-world conditions: "Raven Advisory as a partner in this joint venture and our subsidiary division, Raven Autonomous Technology, which specializes in research and development of autonomous systems, including drones, will further develop PR-DC solutions on our dedicated 2,700-acre facility with allocated airspace approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for testing of both civilian and military drone applications. This facility provides comprehensive capabilities for training, testing, research, development, and integration of drone systems. The FAA approvals allow Raven to conduct advanced testing scenarios that would be impossible at most other facilities, providing a significant competitive advantage in system validation and customer demonstrations.", said Ford.

The joint venture will begin operations this year with comprehensive demonstrations of PR- DC drone systems at Raven's North Carolina facility, targeting both U.S. Department of Defense officials and international clients. These demonstrations will showcase the systems' capabilities in realistic operational scenarios, leveraging Raven's extensive testing infrastructure.

About PR-DC:

PINK RESEARCH C DEVELOPMENT CENTER (PR-DC) is a privately held military-licensed aerospace company based near Belgrade, Serbia, with an office in Washington, D.C. It features complete in-house research C development and covers everything from design and verification to finished product production. The company is dedicated to producing state-of-the-art drones and equipment in compliance with applicable military standards, using the most advanced composite materials, latest electronics, and propulsion systems. From electric motors, propellers, all kinds of software, autopilots, and electronic systems to carbon-fiber-based structures, all designed and produced in house, in Europe.

Company's main products are electric rotary-wing drones with a maximum payload capacity ranging from 1 kg up to 250 kilograms (IKA drone lineup). They are primarily designed for close-range missions and missions where there is a need for hovering, larger payload mass, vertical take-off and landing. The second product category is mixed-wing drones (fixed-wing drones capable of vertical take-off and landing) for missions demanding greater speed and longer range. They feature electric propulsors or small jet engines. These drones are tested with many different payloads, including very sophisticated sensors, in different environments and at altitudes of more than 6000 m. PR-DC also produces different types of loitering munition including ones with fiber optic control.

About Raven Advisory

Raven Advisory LLC is a consulting and security services US firm providing solutions for manufacturing, pharmaceutical, oil and gas companies, and high-net worth individuals. The company has expanded internationally, facilitating gas turbine projects in Northern Afghanistan that provide electricity to over 250,000 homes. Raven Advisory provides specialized services to the U.S. Government, including Prolonged Field Care for Special Forces units at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana. The company operates a training facility in Gibson, North Carolina, near Fort Liberty. In December 2020, Raven Advisory acquired Gryphon Group Security Solutions and reorganized into six specialized business units. The company and its subsidiaries serve both government and commercial markets across multiple sectors.

