Dubai: Indian Expat Dies During Scuba Diving Session At Jumeirah Beach

A 29-year-old Indian expat lost his life during a scuba diving session at Jumeirah Beach on Friday - while spending the Eid Al Adha holidays with his family in Dubai - a family member confirmed to Khaleej Times on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Issac Paul Olakkengil, was an engineer based in the UAE. According to his relative, Issac suffered a cardiac arrest after experiencing difficulty breathing underwater.

David Pyarilos, Issac's uncle who is assisting the family with the legal procedures, told Khaleej Times that the incident happened during a training session at a designated scuba diving area in Dubai on Friday.

“They were participating in a beginners' training session when Issac began to struggle with his breathing and drifted away from the rest of the group,” said Pyarilos.

He was immediately pulled out of the water and transported to a nearby hospital but could not be revived.

“We are currently coordinating with the relevant authorities to complete the documentation needed for the repatriation of his body,” added Pyarilos.

Expert advice

Filipino instructor Bimbo Calitis, founder and CEO of Amphibious Swim School in Jumeirah, told Khaleej Times:“Those who want to learn diving must first check the background and credentials of the diving school.”

“Once you sign a waiver, technically you are voluntarily relinquishing or surrendering some of your rights and, in the process, exonerate the diving school of legal responsibilities,” he added.

“Learners must also first ensure they are physically fit,” he underscored, noting:“There are many things that may happen under the water and if there medical emergencies, it's just you and the instructor.

“If you have underlying conditions, ask your doctor first and go to only licensed and credible diving schools. Avoid those who are offering cheap options or freelance diving instructors who are not certified,” Calitis added.