Immigration Raids In Los Angeles Trigger Mass Protests
As immigration crackdowns continue across Southern California and the nation, the raids have resulted in at least 44 individuals being detained, igniting widespread protests, confrontations and chaos in the second-largest U.S. city.
As videos posted online showed, about a hundred protesters were in a standoff with immigration agents on Friday noon, when several workers were taken into custody in handcuffs, at a clothing store in the Fashion District.
The Service Employees International Union California, issued a statement saying, the union's president, David Huerta, was“injured and detained” during the raid.
Huerta was arrested for“interfering with federal officers” as he“deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle,” said United States Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, in an X post.
Essayli also said, federal agents were serving a search warrant in the Fashion District for alleged fictitious employee documents. He said, there's reason to believe an employer was using fictitious documents for some of its workers.
In the evening, about 500 people gathered in downtown Los Angeles to protest the raids. Large crowds walked through the area holding signs and chanting“ICE out of LA.”
Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief, Jim McDonnell, issued a statement Friday, saying, LAPD was not involved in civil immigration enforcement during the daytime. However, the LAPD declared the protest in the evening as an unlawful assembly and later issued a City Wide Tactical Alert, requesting all officers to remain on duty.
“I'm aware that, these actions cause anxiety for many Angelenos,” McDonnell said in the statement,“I want everyone, including our immigrant community, to feel safe, calling the police in their time of need and know that the LAPD will be there for you without regard to one's immigration status.”
Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass, released a statement Friday night, saying that, she was“deeply angered” by the federal immigration enforcement actions in the city.
“These tactics sow terror in our communities and distrust basic principles of safety in our city. My office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organisations. We will not stand for this,” said the statement.
Local community organisations held a press conference in the evening denouncing the raids.
“They were random sweeps, and they were picking up our community in random sweeps. They were racially profiling our community,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights, at the conference.– NNN-XINHUA
