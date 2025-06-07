NEVIS UNVEILS NEW BRANDING CAMPAIGN AT CARIBBEAN WEEK NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Caribbean Week unfolded in New York City, the Premier of Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley, introduced a bold new branding campaign for the island at a media reception hosted at the prestigious Paley Center for Media.The campaign shifts from vibrant tropical Caribbean colors to a refined black-and-white palette. Designed to appeal to the luxury travel market, this aesthetic choice evokes timeless elegance and nostalgia, reinforcing Nevis's identity as a sophisticated, serene destination.The launch also unveiled a refreshed presentation of the island's tagline, "Nevis Naturally," which continues to emphasize a Nevis vacation's enduring spirit and natural beauty.Speaking to a room full of media and industry professionals, Premier Brantley shared the inspiration behind the campaign:“We're trying to evoke a timelessness. If you want seclusion, courtesy, or a bespoke experience, Nevis is the place to go.”The Premier was joined on stage by acclaimed actor Dulé Hill, who had just returned from a recent vacation in Nevis. Drawing from his personal experience, Hill echoed and endorsed the Premier's remarks, offering his heartfelt support for the island, saying,“Arriving in Nevis feels like stepping into a living postcard of the Caribbean as it once was, lush, tranquil, and refreshingly unspoiled. In an age when silence and solitude are among the most cherished luxuries, Nevis offers something increasingly rare: the freedom to truly unplug”.Hugh Riley, former Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization, shared,“Known for its blend of understated luxury and authentic West Indian charm, Nevis has long provided a Caribbean experience untouched by fleeting trends. Just eight miles long and six miles wide, the island is steeped in history, from its sighting by Columbus in 1493 to its past as a prosperous sugar colony and its evolution into the 18th-century spa capital of the West Indies.' He continued,“It is also the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, the influential American statesman, and the site where Admiral Horatio Nelson wed a local widow, Frances Nisbet, in 1787, an episode famously chronicled by James Michener in Caribbean.”Reflecting on the new black-and-white campaign, Premier Brantley added,“We're aiming to inspire with timeless elegance. It's not just visuals; it's emotion. That's what we're capturing.” He concluded,“We believe in what Nevis stands for. And now, the world will see it through a different lens.”-Ends

