Ukraine Awaiting U.S. Response To Request To Purchase Air Defense Systems Zelensky

2025-06-07 07:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the President of Ukraine said this in his evening address .

“We are working to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. We urgently need positive signals from the United States – concrete signals regarding air defense systems. We are still waiting for a response to our request to purchase systems that can help - concrete signals, not words,” Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, the head of state thanked European countries for their deliveries.

“We must also achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them – this is absolutely essential for our whole Europe,” the President stressed.

In his view, only time separates us from this result,“and what matters most is shortening that time.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, at the end of April Zelensky stated that Ukraine would try to reach an agreement with the U.S. regarding the sale of Patriot systems.

