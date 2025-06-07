Ukraine Awaiting U.S. Response To Request To Purchase Air Defense Systems Zelensky
“We are working to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. We urgently need positive signals from the United States – concrete signals regarding air defense systems. We are still waiting for a response to our request to purchase systems that can help - concrete signals, not words,” Zelensky emphasized.
At the same time, the head of state thanked European countries for their deliveries.
“We must also achieve results in the joint production of air defense systems and missiles for them – this is absolutely essential for our whole Europe,” the President stressed.
In his view, only time separates us from this result,“and what matters most is shortening that time.”Read also: Russia's strikes not retaliation but destruction – Zelensky
As previously reported by Ukrinform, at the end of April Zelensky stated that Ukraine would try to reach an agreement with the U.S. regarding the sale of Patriot systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment