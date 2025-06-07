3 Signs Karrion Kross Might Be Done With WWE Soon

Karrion Kross is a former NXT Champion, but his WWE future looks uncertain. Here are 3 signs that suggest his time in the company might be ending soon.

His Potential Is Being Wasted on RAWKarrion Kross has long been working on establishing himself as a ruthless heel, but that effort hasn't translated into a strong presence on television. He's barely involved in consistent storylines, and his attempt to turn The Miz and Xavier Woods into villains hasn't done much for his own standing. While The New Day now holds the World Tag Team Championships, their heel turn felt disconnected from Kross' earlier involvement.

Even his short-lived alliance with The Miz, which helped in the feud against The Wyatt Sicks, ended abruptly after The Final Testament defeated Uncle Howdy's faction. The rivalry was never revisited. His ongoing attempts to drag Sami Zayn to the dark side have also gone nowhere. The bigger problem is that while others gain from Kross' interference, his own position remains stagnant. He isn't being rewarded for his efforts, and that's not a good sign.

There has been no credible news of WWE renewing Karrion Kross' contract, which is rumored to end this summer. With other stars like R-Truth and Carlito also on their way out, it seems the company isn't prioritizing talent who aren't regularly featured. Kross not being included in the Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches, while other mid-carders were, raises even more doubts.

After being previously released in 2021 and only brought back in 2022, the current silence from WWE might mean he's once again nearing the end of his run. Without any notable push or fresh angle in sight, the future doesn't look bright for The Herald of Doomsday.

WWE's parent company TKO has made budget cuts a regular part of their business strategy. As part of this trimming, several names, including Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain, were let go earlier in 2025. That directly impacted Kross, who was working with them. With reports suggesting more releases are on the horizon, Kross could be one of the next to go.

Despite some praise for his recent work and an increase in merch sales, that might not be enough to save him. TKO seems focused on streamlining the roster, and underused performers no matter how talented are at serious risk.