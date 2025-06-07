Hajj 2025: 13 Iranians Die In Saudi Arabia During Holy Pilgrimage, Know The Reason Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid rising temperatures in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, at least 13 Iranian nationals died during the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage, the Iranian state media reported Saturday.

"As of Friday, June 6, the total number of Iranian pilgrims who have passed away during Hajj 2025 has reached 13," the Iranian Red Crescent Society was quoted as stating, as reported by the official IRNA news agency.

What could be the reasons for these deaths?

The reason for these deaths was not specified, but rising temperatures in the region could be one of them, as the statement cautioned the pilgrims to avoid any kind of direct exposure to the sun and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. It also advised other crucial activities to reduce the risk of heatstroke in the current weather conditions during the holy pilgrimage.

"In recent days, temperatures in the holy cities of Saudi Arabia have risen to 47°C, which can lead to severe heatstroke among pilgrims," the IRNA report said.

This year, 86,700 Iranians went to Saudi Arabia for the holy pilgrimage. According to AFP, more than 1,300 people, including 22 Iranians, passed away at the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia when temperatures hit an excruciating 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat stress is one of the major reasons why many succumb to heat strokes due to rising temperatures. This is a typical condition occurring in regions like the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. The best way to combat this is by staying hydrated through proper fluids and avoiding direct exposure to the sun. If any blackout occurs, immediate hospitalization or critical care is necessary for proper recovery in such circumstances.

According to the World Health Organisation, heat stress kills at least half a million people every year across the world, and has also suggested that the real figure could be even 30 times higher.