Legendary World Cup-Winning Captain Sir Clive Lloyd To Attednd CWI-WIPA Gala

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ST JOHN'S, Antigua – Fifty years since hoisting the first World Cup trophy on the steps of Lord's Cricket Ground, there is still a surreal feeling for two-time World Cup-winning captain Sir Clive Lloyd.

On Sunday, June 22, at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, Cricket West Indies and the West Indies Players' Association will honour the legendary captain at their annual awards gala, alongside other living champions.

Standing at an imposing six feet five inches, Lloyd played a major role in restoring the West Indies' status as the most dominant unit in world cricket after leading his team to back-to-back World Cup triumphs. In 1975, Lloyd captained a predominantly inexperienced squad into the inaugural tournament, and to cop the title under such circumstances still resonates deeply with him.

Reliving the victory, Lloyd shared,

“It was a very significant moment for us because we were not doing so well in test matches and given that the tournament was new to us with a very young team made the feeling extra special, especially when you remember that we were not the favourites.”

“It was wonderful, after that scare we had against Pakistan, we realized that we could not lose that trophy, and with all those youngsters now coming through, it gave our cricket a huge lift to win the World Cup,” he said.“When you are not the favourites, it makes the moment more special and West Indians around the world were very happy,” he further added.

During the final, the skipper strode to the crease with his team in strife at 50 for 3 against Australia, but a powerful counterattacking innings triggered a renaissance for the Caribbean team. Lloyd hammered 12 fours and two sixes in a belligerent innings of 102 from 85 balls to propel the West Indies to 291 for 8, eventually carving out the historic 17-run win.

Lloyd earned his reputation as a leader of men, and creating a platform for his team to secure victory epitomized his leadership skills.

“We had lost a couple of early wickets, and I was left with Rohan Kanhai to recover the innings, and we added over a hundred together which brought the game back in the balance while helping us to a competitive total, followed by a stunning display in the field which resulted in five run outs.”

One of Clive Lloyd's most renowned traits was uniting individuals from various Caribbean countries with the singular goal of becoming the best cricket team in the world. Having such a diverse culture at his disposal, Lloyd saw it as an opportunity to cherry-pick the best players to build the West Indies side he envisioned.

“Being captain of the West Indies is always difficult because we have 14 islands, different cultures, different backgrounds, and to get them together is the greatest triumph, because you get everyone thinking as one while wanting to win together for the people, which is the common goal.”

There was a lingering sense of pride and passion that came with the players copping the top prize at the Home of Cricket.

“When we got home, we realized the magnitude of this success, because there were motorcades, people there cheering us on, and we realized how much it meant to the people, and it gave the Caribbean that impetus to believe that we were now back on top of the world.”

The legacy of creating history for the people of the Caribbean remains at the forefront of Lloyd's mind, as he urges current and future stars of the region to live by a simple mindset.

“I hope that it will give that feeling that if you put in the effort, you will do well because the only time success comes before work is in the dictionary and if you put in the hard work, the success will come.”

During his captaincy, the West Indies were the most successful team in the world, going 27 Test matches without defeat – a run that included 11 consecutive wins and the infamous“Blackwash” of England in 1984. He also served as a West Indies team manager, selector, and ICC Match Referee. In 2009, he was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The CWI/WIPA Awards Gala takes place on Sunday, June 22 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados, with broadcast coverage beginning at 5:30 PM. Limited fan tickets are available for purchase at .

