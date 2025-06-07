Iran To IAEA: 60% Enrichment Complies With NPT Rules
Responding to a letter sent to the IAEA and seen by local media on Saturday, Iran underlined that its nuclear program is "peaceful," and its enriched uranium stockpiles are "fully declared and monitored." Tehran maintains there is no indication of any shift toward military use.
"... The absence of any evidence indicating diversion to military purposes reaffirms the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. There is no credible evidence to prove that the remaining issues posed a proliferation risk," an extract of the letter published by ISNA said. The document also noted that "Iran continues to cooperate with the Agency on matters related to the routine implementation of safeguards."
