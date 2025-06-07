Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drone Forces Destroy Russian Buk-M3 Missile System


2025-06-07 03:04:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Unmanned Systems Forces Command said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The operation was carried out by the 14th UAV Aviation Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with aerial reconnaissance units from the 74th Reconnaissance Battalion.

"This operation was a model of coordinated teamwork between units," the command said. "First, operators from the 14th Regiment's 'Altair' group disabled the target using a drone, guided by pilots from the 74th Reconnaissance Battalion. Then, troops from the 14th Regiment's 'Charlie' company delivered a precision strike, triggering the detonation of the ammunition load and completely destroying the launcher."

The Unmanned Systems Forces noted that the Buk-M3 is a modern Russian air defense system capable of intercepting aerial targets at distances of up to 70 kilometers. Its destruction deals millions in losses to Russia and helps clear the skies for further Ukrainian defense operations.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces have destroyed over 1,180 pieces of Russian air defense equipment.

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform

