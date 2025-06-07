403
Indian Forces Gun Down 7 Maoist Rebels In Chhattisgarh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 7 (KUNA) -- Indian security forces gunned down seven Maoist rebels in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.
The Press Trust of India said quoting a senior police official that security forces have recovered the bodies of seven Maoists during the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur district.
A joint Indian security team had launched the operation on June 5th and conducted multiple encounters with Maoists in the dense forest terrain of the National Park area.
During the search operations following the encounters, the forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, in addition to the seven bodies.
Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra. The banned group is waging an armed struggle for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial.
