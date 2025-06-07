403
Moscow Accuses Kyiv Of Hampering Pows Swap At Last Minute
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 7 (KUNA) -- The Russian Ministry of Defense blamed Ukraine of postponing indefinitely the exchange of prisoners of war, slated for Saturday, and hampering the implementation of the Istanbul humanitarian agreements.
Since yesterday, Russia has started preparations for transferring more than 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen, of them 1,212 bodies were moved on refrigerated trucks to the exchange point near the borders with Ukraine, but Ukraine unexpectedly and unjustifiably postponed the transfer, the ministry said in a statement.
The military statement claimed that Kyiv had already received lists of more than 640 POWs slated for the exchange but failed to specify a date for receiving them.
Meanwhile, Russian chief negotiator with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, affirmed that preparations are underway for additional batches of Ukrainian POWs, including wounded, critically ill, and prisoners under the age of 25.
Medinsky criticized as strange Ukraine's explanations of the delay of the exchange.
Reaffirming that Moscow will honor its promises, he urged Kyiv to abide by the agreed schedule of the prisoner swap and fulfill all humanitarian commitments under the Istanbul agreements. (end)
