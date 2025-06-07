Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Crown Prince, Maldivian Pres. Discuss Bilateral Coop.


2025-06-07 03:02:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 7 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and visiting President of Maldives Dr. Mohammad Muizzu discussed on Saturday bilateral relations and prospects for promoting cooperation between the two countries.
This came during a meeting at the Royal Court at Mina Palace, according to the Kingdom's official news agency (spa).
During the meeting, both sides also exchanged greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. (end)
