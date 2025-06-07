June 1St The Rincón De La Vieja Volcano In Northwestern Costa Rica Erupted

June 1St The Rincón De La Vieja Volcano In Northwestern Costa Rica Erupted -
Costa Rica's National Emergency Commission (CNE) has not yet raised the alert level from its current status, but monitoring continues. In 2023, the volcano's frequent activity led to an orange alert, one step below the maximum red level, after 58 eruptions were recorded in a single month. For now, officials advise tourists and locals to stay updated through local news and avoid restricted areas near the crater. The eruption comes amid heightened volcanic activity in Costa Rica, with Poás Volcano also making headlines in April for ash plumes reaching 4,500 meters. For those planning to visit Guanacaste's any time soon or even later, checking for park closures or safety advisories is a smart move.
