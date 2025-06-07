BEL Signs Mou With Tata Electronics For Indigenous Semiconductor Development
The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on Friday at Bombay House in Mumbai, establishes a framework for comprehensive collaboration between the two companies in semiconductor fabrication, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, and design capabilities.
The partnership aims to address BEL's current and future requirements for advanced components including microcontrollers, systems-on-chip, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and specialised processors.
Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, BEL, and Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Electronics, formalised the agreement at the Tata Group headquarters.
The collaboration extends beyond component development to encompass manufacturing optimisation through knowledge sharing, best practices exchange, and resource coordination.
Tata Electronics brings established expertise in electronics manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and test operations, semiconductor foundry capabilities, and design services to the partnership.
The company's global presence and emerging technological capabilities position it as a strategic partner for BEL's indigenous development initiatives.
The partnership represents a substantial step toward reducing import dependency in critical defence electronics while strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities in the semiconductor sector.
The collaboration aligns with broader government initiatives to establish India as a self-sufficient technology manufacturing hub, particularly in strategically important defence applications.
(KNN Bureau)
