Comau And Intecells Partner To Bring Cold Plasma Technology To Battery Manufacturing
June 7, 2025 by Sam Francis
Comau has entered an important collaboration with Intecells to optimize the use of cold plasma within industrial cell manufacturing processes.
Comau will work with Intecells, who has patented an innovative cold plasma application, to develop a cost-effective technology path for customers looking to integrate the new technology within existing cell manufacturing lines.
The plasma-based solution available today reduces cycle time and energy consumption in soaking and drying when added to existing cell manufacturing lines, while also improving cell capacity, cyclability, and production quality across a full range of battery types and sizes.
As a further step, a plasma-based solution under development is reducing significantly process steps along the cell manufacturing process. The final target is to reduce investments by 50 percent and halve energy consumption and carbon emissions.
As a leading provider of best-practice technologies within the electrification field, Comau is actively contributing to the advancement of electrification through a comprehensive approach that spans the entire battery lifecycle from cell formation to module and pack assembly, and from testing all the way to dismantling and recycling.
Gian Carlo Tronzano, head of battery cell global competence center and of power and energy e-mobility, says:“Our collaboration with Intecells marks a pivotal step in redefining how battery cells are manufactured.
“By combining Intecells' disruptive technology with Comau's electrification technology and expertise, we are working to deliver a practical path for integrating next-generation plasma processes into existing production lines, starting with the validation of cold plasma technology within scalable manufacturing operations.”
Xiaohong Gayden, founder and CEO of Intecells, based in Michigan says:“Our partnership with Comau gives Intecells the means needed to accelerate development, will revolutionize the way battery cells are manufactured and will support our customers globally.”
Gayden is a battery technology veteran with a PhD in materials science. She played a pivotal role in General Motors push for automotive battery development and manufacturing from 2007 to 2014 in Detroit and Shanghai.
