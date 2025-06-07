403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Eid Greetings From Pakistani Prime Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Saturday received a phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, expressing sincere congratulations on Eid Al-Adha and invoking his Almighty to recur the occasion with blessing for the two countries and peoples and the Muslim nation.
The Pakistani Prime Minister also expressed good wishes to His Highness the Crown Prince, hoped to see further progress and prosperity for the State of Kuwait under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In reply, His Highness the Crown Prince forwarded heartfelt gratitude to the prime minister for the gracious gesture that mirrored the good bilateral relations and expressed identical wishes to him, his country and people. (end)
